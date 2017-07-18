Sen. Mark Manendo resigns following sexual harassment violations

Sen. Mark Manendo (D) has resigned from his position after a sexual harassment investigation, according to the Nevada Senate Democrats.

Complaints were brought to the attention of Senate Majority Leader Aaron D. Ford on April 27 of this year, and the law firm Van Dermyden Maddux investigated from May 1 to July 13, interviewing 58 people, including Manendo.

The investigator found that Manendo violated the legislature's anti-harassment policy by "engaging in several instances of inappropriate, offensive and unacceptable behavior toward female staffers and lobbyists and tried to interview with subsequent investigation into his conduct," according to a release from the Senate Democrats.

At least 14 incidents of inappropriate conduct during the 2017 legislative session were noted, along with other prior misconduct. "Senator Manendo created an environment that interfered with the work performance of female lobbyists, visitors and employees of the Legislature." "His unacceptable actions ranged from sexual comments and advances to aggressive, confrontational, and harassing conduct."

The investigator found that Manendo tried to find out who made the allegations against him and he contacted a witness and pressured her to withdraw her previous statements and make up a different version of what happened, the Senate Democrats said.

"Such behavior is not tolerable in any context, let alone by an elected member of the Nevada Senate. It is in the best interests of the institutions of the State Senate and the Nevada Legislature that Senator Manendo resign from office."

"In order to maintain the privacy and confidentiality promised to the victims and witnesses who spoke to the independent investigator, the investigative report will not be made public."

