Water restored to valley apartments, tenants remain skeptical it will stay

Apartment residents said they weren't happy after water was turned off following three days of dry faucets.

The taps were no longer dry at a Valley apartment complex Tuesday, after going days without water.

However, tenants were not celebrating a victory just yet. Many like Jazmin Clark said it’s been a game of back and forth for months. Three out of the past four days, Clark had no water in her apartment.

“It’s hard to shower,” Clark said. “Sometimes I have to go all the way to Henderson!”

The water was shut off at Sandpiper Apartments on Friday, Saturday, Monday and for half of the day on Tuesday, affecting hundreds of people while crews worked on a main pipe break.

“We were waiting ... trying to figure out what is going on," Clark said.

As the new mother waited for the fix, she couldn't bathe her infant son, wash dishes or flush the toilet without grabbing her buckets and making a trip to the water tank.

“I think one of the days the water was off it was 116, 117 degrees outside,” Clark said. “I’m walking, it’s extremely hot and you want me to get water from a water tank?”

On Tuesday, the option to use a water tank was available all day. On Monday, Clark said it wasn't that easy.

“It never showed until about 8 o’clock last night."

As Clark filled up her tub with water, one by one other tenants came as well including the elderly and children. By Tuesday, a housing specialist showed up to offer advice to tenants. By the end of the day on Tuesday, the water returned to the faucets, but Clark was skeptical about how long it would last.

“This isn’t the first time,” Clark said.

According to Nevada Legal Aid, tenants have options whenever situations similar to Sandpiper Apartment’s water problems arise. Attorneys said first deliver a 48-hour notice to the property managers or management office. If they do not make ‘best efforts’ to make repairs, tenants can withhold rent, but it is best to seek legal council before doing this.

In the case of Sandpiper Apartments, the management team said it is making effort to repair the damages. Tenants can also sue for the loss of the value of their rental and or their rent, attorneys advise tenants to keep track of the damages and the days they went without water for the month.

Nevada Legal Aid offers classes to guide tenants through the process of filing a lawsuit and depending on income, the classes and legal advice may be free.

