Man who secretly recorded O.J. Simpson fearful for his release

On Sept. 13, 2007 O.J. Simpson and a group of men entered a room at the Palace Station, and Thomas Riccio was there. Prior to the armed robbery, Riccio had secretly set up recording devices and captured Simpson before, during and after the crime.

"There's a guy selling your stuff," Simpson can be heard saying in one recording. "And once [Riccio] told me, I said 'I'm going to get my [expletive] back.'"

"It recorded during, before, even 10 hours after," Riccio said. "It had detectives on there saying, 'He got away with it in L.A., but not here!"

Riccio said he set up the recordings because he was fearful of Alfred Beardsley, one of the men pushing the O.J. merchandise. Many people, including Beardsley, said Riccio is to blame for Simpson going to prison, but Riccio disagreed.

"What do I want people to know?" Riccio asked himself. "How about 'If you get away with murder, don't rob someone.'"

While Riccio said he and Simpson are fine, he isn't exactly thrilled with the idea of him being a free man.

"Am I worried he'll come after me?" he asked. "Well if you say 'Yes,' you're a coward. If you say 'No,' you seem arrogant. But the truth is no because I didn't do anything to cut my head off. Well actually, what did Ron Goldman do? Okay, I am scared."

Simpson is scheduled to go before the Nevada Parole Board Thursday morning. If granted, he could be released a early as Oct.

