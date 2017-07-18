Body found at Las Vegas Speedway, death 'not natural' - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Body found at Las Vegas Speedway, death 'not natural'

Posted: Updated:
The Las Vegas Motor Speedway appears in this file image. (File/FOX5) The Las Vegas Motor Speedway appears in this file image. (File/FOX5)
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -

A body was found near the track at the Las Vegas Speedway Tuesday, according to Metro Police. 

No trauma was visible, but the death was not natural, police said. The speedway is located at 7065 Speedway Boulevard.

