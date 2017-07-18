Coroner identifies child killed in Pahrump

The sign outside of the Clark County Coroner's Office is shown in an undated image. (File)

Medical Examiners have identified a 3-year-child killed in Pahrump Saturday.

According to the Clark County Coroner's Office, the victim was identified as Yessenia Camp. She died from multiple blunt force injuries and the manner was ruled a homicide.

The Nye County Sheriff's Office said they found a woman performing CPR on Camp when they arrived in the 5000 block of East Manse Street in Pahrump. Camp was transported to Desert View Hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Detectives said Camp was found with multiple bruises and other injuries.

The boyfriend of Camp's mother, identified as 38-year-old Cole Engelson, acknowledged his responsibility for her death, the sheriff's office said.

Engelson was arrested on domestic violence, child abuse, and open murder charges, the sheriff's office said.

