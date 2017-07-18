Officer shoots armed suspect with stolen vehicle in northwest Las Vegas

Las Vegas Metro police said they are investigating an officer-involved shooting Tuesday afternoon.

The incident occurred at 1:52 p.m. in the 6700 block of Durango Drive, near Interstate 215.

Police said the suspect was in a stolen vehicle. In the Kohl’s parking lot, he was stopped by a lone officer. The officer gave him several commands and the suspect refused to comply. The suspect pulled out a firearm and the officer shot him multiple times. The suspect was taken to University Medical Center and went into surgery, in critical and unstable condition.

"Our officer took great care issued numerous verbal commands gave the subject multiple opportunities to comply and he failed to do so. And he pulled a firearm on a police officer. That's obviously not a good thing," said LVMPD Sargent Jeff Clark.

According to Metro, the suspect had seemed distraught and a body camera recorded the situation. The car was stolen in Metro’s jurisdiction. It's unknown when it was stolen.

More information and body camera video is expected to be released Friday.

No officers were injured, police said.

Further details were not immediately released.

