Metro investigating officer-involved shooting in northwest Las Vegas

Metro investigated an officer-involved shooting on July 18, 2017. (Butch Saguisag/Facebook)

Las Vegas Metro police said they are investigating an officer-involved shooting Tuesday afternoon.

The incident occurred at 1:52 p.m. in the 6700 block of Durango Drive, near Interstate 215.

Police said a suspect was shot and taken to University Medical Center. The suspect's condition was not immediately known.

No officers were injured, police said.

Further details were not immediately released.

