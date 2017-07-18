Metro investigating officer-involved shooting in northwest Las V - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Metro investigating officer-involved shooting in northwest Las Vegas

Posted: Updated:
Metro investigated an officer-involved shooting on July 18, 2017. (Butch Saguisag/Facebook) Metro investigated an officer-involved shooting on July 18, 2017. (Butch Saguisag/Facebook)
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -

Las Vegas Metro police said they are investigating an officer-involved shooting Tuesday afternoon. 

The incident occurred at 1:52 p.m. in the 6700 block of Durango Drive, near Interstate 215. 

Police said a suspect was shot and taken to University Medical Center. The suspect's condition was not immediately known.

No officers were injured, police said. 

Further details were not immediately released. 

Stay with FOX5 and FOX5Vegas.com for developments. 

Copyright 2017 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved. 

