Clark County sheriff to seek re-election for 2018

Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo announced Tuesday that he will seek re-election for 2018.

Lombardo was first elected sheriff in 2014, after working his way up through the Las Vegas Metro Police Department, where he started as a patrolman in 1989.

In a statement, Lombardo said "even before I was elected Sheriff, I worked closely with the Justice Department to revamp our use-of-force policy and beef up our counter-terrorism infrastructure. Now, there's a culture of accountability that has saved lives while enhancing public trust. But there's more to be done."

Lombardo has resided in Clark COunty for 40-years. He is a graduate of Rancho High School, the FBI National Academy, earned a bachelor of science and master's degree in Crisis and Management from the University of Nevada, of Las Vegas. Lombardo also served in the U.S. Army, as a second lieutenant in the Nevada National Guard, and as a first lieutenant in the U.S. Army Reserve.

The sheriff of the department oversees an annual budget of more than $950 million and has jurisdiction over the Las Vegas Township and all unincorporated areas of Clark County. Metro employs more than 4,000 officers.

