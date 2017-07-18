Coroner rules Valley teen barricade suspect's death a suicide

The coroner's office ruled the death of Anthony Garrett as a suicide. (FOX5)

Medical examiners ruled the death of a teenage barricade suspect from Las Vegas as a suicide.

According to the Clark County Coroner's Office, 16-year-old Anthony Garrett died on July 14 from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Las Vegas Metro police said Garrett barricaded himself inside a room during an investigation of an attempted burglary in the 5000 block of Droubay Drive, near the Clark County Wetlands Park, on July 12.

During the investigation, police said an 11-year-old suspect was caught, and Garrett was seen hiding in a bush in the backyard before running back into a home. Officers heard one shot as they were "challenging the room" and later found him with a gunshot wound to his head.

Garrett was taken to Sunrise Hospital, where his family said he was on life support after the shooting. Garrett's family also claimed his injury was not self-inflicted in an interview with FOX5.

However, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department and the Clark County Coroner's Office contradicted that account.

