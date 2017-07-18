Coroner rules Valley teen barricade suspect's death as suicide

Authorities say singer Aaron Carter and his girlfriend have been arrested on DUI and drug charges in Georgia.More >
Authorities say singer Aaron Carter and his girlfriend have been arrested on DUI and drug charges in Georgia.More >
The Clark County coroner's office released the identity of a boy who died while in a hot car on Las Vegas Boulevard Saturday evening.More >
The Clark County coroner's office released the identity of a boy who died while in a hot car on Las Vegas Boulevard Saturday evening.More >
A judge sentenced a man convicted in a deadly shooting in North Las Vegas in 2014.More >
A judge sentenced a man convicted in a deadly shooting in North Las Vegas in 2014.More >
Investigators with the Lovington Police Department have released the last photo a Texas teen sent before she was electrocuted while taking a bath.More >
Investigators with the Lovington Police Department have released the last photo a Texas teen sent before she was electrocuted while taking a bath.More >
Authorities say a Georgia couple honeymooning in south Florida have been charged with kidnapping and raping a woman.More >
Authorities say a Georgia couple honeymooning in south Florida have been charged with kidnapping and raping a woman.More >
A former Georgia teacher--who was arrested in 2016 for having a sexual relationship with a 17-year-old student--told a judge on Friday that she was not at fault for the encounters because the teen coerced her.More >
A former Georgia teacher--who was arrested in 2016 for having a sexual relationship with a 17-year-old student--told a judge on Friday that she was not at fault for the encounters because the teen coerced her.More >
Authorities are investigating the death of a 3-year-old child in Pahrump while a man is under arrest in connection with the incident.More >
Authorities are investigating the death of a 3-year-old child in Pahrump while a man is under arrest in connection with the incident.More >
A former inmate on his way to a job interview is being hailed a hero for helping the driver of a car that flipped over on a Connecticut highway.More >
A former inmate on his way to a job interview is being hailed a hero for helping the driver of a car that flipped over on a Connecticut highway.More >
A mother who recently gave birth to twins hilariously recreated Beyoncé’s baby announcement photo, and it's pretty spot on.More >
A mother who recently gave birth to twins hilariously recreated Beyoncé’s baby announcement photo, and it's pretty spot on.More >