World Series of Poker sees nearly 121,000 players this year

A crowd gathers at the World Series of Poker in Las Vegas (Caesars Entertainment)

The World Series of Poker has had a record-breaking summer in Las Vegas.

Organizers on Monday said the annual poker extravaganza shattered its attendance record with 120,995 entrants. That's an increase of more than 13,000 players compared to 2016.

The prize pool of the 74-event series at the Rio All-Suite Hotel and Casino is also the largest in its 48-year history, amounting to over $231 million.

The series' marquee event, known as the Main Event, is still taking place. The premier poker tournament attracted 7,221 players. The fewer than 30 remaining participants are vying for a grand prize of more than $8.1 million.

This year's Main Event participation represents an increase of 7.2 percent compared to 2016, but it did not break the record of 8,773 players set in 2006.

