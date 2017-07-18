Southern Nevada under flash flood watch - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Southern Nevada under flash flood watch

Posted: Updated:
Written by Cassandra Jones
Connect
Floodwaters in Clark County in April 2016. (Source: FOX5) Floodwaters in Clark County in April 2016. (Source: FOX5)
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -

A flash flood watch has been issued by the National Weather Service Tuesday.

It will go into effect at 11 a.m. and last through Wednesday night.

Conditions are favorable for producing periods of intense rainfall and flash flooding. 

The watch will impact portions of Northwest Arizona, Southeast California, and Southern Nevada, including the Lake Mead National Recreation Area, Northwest deserts, and Northwest Platea and the Upper Colorado River Valley.

Anyone in the watch area should closely monitor weather forecasts and be prepared to take immediate action should heavy rain and flooding occur or a flash flood warning is issued.

Copyright 2017 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly
Fox 5

News

Weather

Video

More

Inside FOX5

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KVVU Broadcasting Corporation, Las Vegas, NV and WorldNow. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.