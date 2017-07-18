Southern Nevada under flash flood watch

A flash flood watch has been issued by the National Weather Service Tuesday.

It will go into effect at 11 a.m. and last through Wednesday night.

Conditions are favorable for producing periods of intense rainfall and flash flooding.

#FlashFloodWatch 11am Tues until Wed PM. Impacts Lake Mead Rec area & down CO River Valley. Scattered shwrs & isolated t-storms today pic.twitter.com/VtCJkDFIyI — Cassandra Jones (@CassandraJFOX5) July 18, 2017

The watch will impact portions of Northwest Arizona, Southeast California, and Southern Nevada, including the Lake Mead National Recreation Area, Northwest deserts, and Northwest Platea and the Upper Colorado River Valley.

Anyone in the watch area should closely monitor weather forecasts and be prepared to take immediate action should heavy rain and flooding occur or a flash flood warning is issued.

