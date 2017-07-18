Prostitute accused of killing elderly man says she doesn't remember what happened

Shaunice McKinley claimed she does not remember what happened the night Willie Normand, 80, died.

“I have black outs,” McKinley said. “I don’t remember anything.”

In a jailhouse interview, McKinley claimed she did not remember meeting Normand or stealing his car.

However, police tied McKinley to Normand’s stabbing death. Investigators shared surveillance video with FOX5 showing a woman they said was McKinley leaving the Palace Station Hotel and Casino the night before his killing.

Police later found McKinley’s DNA on a used condom inside Normand’s apartment.

“Its shocking,” said Dawanda Thomas, Normand’s younger sister.

She said McKinley robbed her big brother.

“He got paid that night so all of his pay check is missing. He had very nice jewelry and a coin collection,” Thomas said. “All of it was gone.”

She feels for the 25 -year-old who she says preyed on an 79-year-old man, but she still wants answers.

“I question and think about the events that happened and how it happened. I just want to know why she killed him.”

McKinley is charged with murder with the use of a deadly weapon and grand larceny less than $3,500.

