Las Vegas baseball field wrecked by strong winds

A short storm Monday afternoon brought rain and wind to parts of the Valley. The 48 mile per hour winds blew over car ports, fences and trees, they also caused a mess on the Sierra Vista High School baseball field.

"I thought the field would just be a little bit flooded but you show up here and it was all torn up," baseball player Nathan Blazek said.

Blazek rode his bike to the field after receiving pictures of the damage from his friends.

"I mean this is kind of our second home and it's kind of heart breaking," Blazek said.

He said they had a game scheduled for Monday that was canceled due to the rain. He said after the storm he didn't know when he will be able to play next due to the mess.

"It wont be ready soon. We have to do a lot of work, it will be a while," Blazek said.

The softball field was also affected by the strong winds, but softball coach Raul Almaguer said his team won't be affected because their season starts in Jan. Still he said seeing the damage to the fields came as a shock.

"It's completely devastating that something like this would happen in a real quick span of 20 to 30 minutes," Almaguer said.

