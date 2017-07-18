Las Vegas apartment complex has 3 pools, no running water

Sandpiper apartments had no running water for three days. (FOX5)

Sandpiper Apartments has three pools, two tanning beds, a washer and dryer included, and according to Wali Akhtab, it has the best neighbors around.

"Everybody looks out for each other," Akhtab said. "We barbecue with each other, we hangout."

They seem to have it all ... except for running water.

"We have to get up two to three hours earlier," Akhtab said. "I have to go to a cousin's house to get my kids washed up."

He said he can't brush your teeth, wash dishes or clothes, but Akhtab's found a way to flush the toilet.

By buying jugs of water to fill up the toilet.

"That's the only way to not have your whole house smelling like feces," he said.

On Monday, tenants received a letter from the property manager.

"We apologize for the water being off," Joe Anderson read. "This dates 7/17. The last one that was here said the water would be shut off the morning of the 13th and back on the end of the night."

Anderson said it's officially been three days without water. He said the water was off Friday and Saturday, then on Sunday and back off Monday.

He said some tenants even resorted to bathing in the pool.

"It got so bad the other day there was a mob outside the front office," Akhtab said. "The police had to be called."

The property managers said they're working on it and right outside of the office, a private plumbing company was working.

Management put up portable bathrooms on the property.

"It's 120 out here," Anderson said. "They'll die in there trying to use the bathroom."

As far as getting a break in rent, for the trouble, management said there is discussion but nothing is set in stone.

