NBA Summer League sets attendance records in Las Vegas

The Los Angeles Lakers beat the Portland Trail Blazers on Monday night to win the Las Vegas NBA Summer League title, but league officials said the real champ is the summer league itself.

127,843 fans attended the Summer League games at the Thomas and Mack Center in the last week and a half. That beat the previous record for attendance set last year at 108,931 people. The 2017 Summer League also set the single-day attendance record with a 17,500 fan sellout on the second day of the tournament.

"This is our baby. We're like proud papas, because this is something we've believed in on day one," Las Vegas Summer League founder Warren LeGarie said. "For us, it's not a finished satisfaction, but a growing satisfaction that what we've been doing is actually working."

NBA staffers credited the spike in attendance to growing exposure for the event, a crop of bright young stars and the Lakers making a run to the championship.

So does this year's success mean more expansion could be on the way?

"One of the things we battle with, 'do we add additional teams?'" LeGarie said. "What we're afraid of is, we're providing a really good product and 'if we take on too much are we damaging our product?' So that's always an arm wrestling match."

