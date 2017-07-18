Shooting investigation leads to pursuit, crash near Sahara and Rancho

Police investigated a shooting that ended in a crash near Sahara and Teddy. (Source: LVACS)

A shooting investigation led to a pursuit and a crash near a 7-Eleven gas station on Teddy Drive near Sahara Avenue and Rancho Drive Monday night, according to Metro police.

Police said officers were pursuing a suspect who they thought could be involved in a shooting. That pursuit ended with the crash in front of Palace Station.

The suspect in custody was not the shooting suspect who detectives were trying to locate. Police said the driver tried to escape because he is a wanted fugitive from another jurisdiction.

Teddy Drive was shut down during the investigation. Officers in at least nine squad cars responded to the scene.

