Former Clark Co. District Attorney: OJ appeared drunk during verdict

The 2008 OJ Simpson trial was one of the biggest cases to ever hit Las Vegas, but to the lead prosecutor on it, it was just another case.

"It was a typical robbery, but it was OJ Simpson," former Clark County District Attorney David Roger said.

Roger took it upon himself to prosecute Simpson. Simpson was facing armed robbery and kidnapping charges for the 2007 incident at Palace Station in which he tried to steal back his own football memorabilia. Roger said he lead the prosecution to ensure there were no mistakes.

"We do not want people going into rooms with guns. That is robbery," Roger told the jury in 2008.

Despite his claims that this was just another trial, there is one thing he said that stands out to him about the case, even nearly a decade later.

"I remember taking in the courtroom and just observing everything that was happening," he said describing the day the verdict was handed down. "I remember OJ showing up late and seeming intoxicated."

Simpson was sentenced to 33 years in prison for the crime. Roger said he offered a plea deal multiple times to Simpson, but said Simpson wanted probation, and Roger was not having that.

"Reportedly his pension is $375,000 a year. I'd be the greatest guy in the world if I had that kind of money, I would not be going into a hotel room with guns to get my stuff back," Roger said.

Still, Roger admitted OJ has served his minimum sentence, and without getting in trouble behind bars, it's made him an excellent candidate for his upcoming parole Thursday.

"I would not be surprised if OJ Simpson was granted parole," he said.

Simpson is scheduled have a parole hearing on Thursday. Simpson will remain at the Lovelock Correctional Facility but will be video conferenced in to Carson City where four board members will decide whether Simpson will be granted parole. If those board members cannot come to a unanimous decision, three standby board members in Las Vegas will be on standby to make the final decision.

