Second suspect in Miracle Mile robbery, shooting arrested

Jamie Gonzalez was arrested in connection to the robbery and shooting at the Miracle Mile Shops. (LVMPD)

The second suspect in the Miracle Mile robbery and parking ramp shooting turned himself into police, Metro said.

Jaime Gonzalez, 25, contacted Metro Police through his attorney and "arranged for his surrender," police said.

According to Officer Mike Rodriguez, of Las Vegas Metro police, a robbery took place at 7 p.m. at the Sunglass Hut inside the Miracle Mile Shops. Two suspects allegedly stole sunglasses from the shop.

At 7:46 p.m., security guards who were investigating the incident before police arrived spotted the suspects and chased them, Rodriguez said. As the suspects were trying to leave, one of them shot the security guards in the third floor of a parking garage. One guard was shot in the hand and the other was shot in the neck. Both were taken to Sunrise Trauma with non-life threatening injuries.

Metro said as a result of investigation and "citizen tips," Jonathan Ozuna, 34, was arrested at about 12:30 p.m. Friday in the 6400 block of West Lake Mead. Ozuna was booked on two counts of attempted murder, burglary with a firearm, grand larceny, conspiracy to commit grand larceny and conspiracy to commit burglary.

Gonzalez faces charges of burglary, grand larceny and conspiracy to both commit burglary and grand larceny. Metro said Gonzalez was pressured by the capture of Ozuna.

A representative for the Miracle Mile Shops released a statement stating, "At this time we can confirm the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred inside the parking garage at Miracle Mile Shops. There were no serious injuries. We are cooperating fully with law enforcement officials.”

