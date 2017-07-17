PD: Two suspects sought in northwest home burglary

Detectives are asking for the public's assistance in identifying two persons of interest in a northwest home burglary.

On July 10, the two suspects entered a residence in the area of West Cheyenne Avenue and North Buffalo Road, according to a release from Metropolitan Police. They took jewelry and other miscellaneous items from the home.

Officials described the first suspect as a medium built white male adult in his 30s. He was last seen wearing a Nike t-shirt with the "Just Do It" graphic, a tan fishing hat, and black shorts. The suspect was driving a newer model extended cab Ford F-150 with chrome wheels and grill.

The second suspect was described by officials as a medium build white female adult in her 30s. She was last seen wearing a blue shirt and driving a gold colored 2000's Chevy Trail Blazer.

Police added that a third adult male was seen in the vehicle.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the LVMPD Northwest Area Command Patrol Investigations Section at 702-828-8577.

