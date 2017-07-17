Gas prices lower again in Las Vegas

Gas prices in Las Vegas have dropped for another week in Las Vegas.

According to GasBuddy, the average price of gasoline dropped to $2.55 per gallon, a 1.7 cent decline from the previous week. The national average also dropped 1.7 cents to $2.24 per gallon.

Including the change in price, prices in Las Vegas on Sunday were 3.4 cents per gallon higher than the same day last year and were 7.2 cents per gallon lower than a month ago, the report showed. The national average decreased five cents per gallon during the last month and was 3.3 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.

The average cost of fuel in the state of Nevada was $2.74 cents per gallon, which was 2.6 cents lower than the previous week.

In nearby San Bernardino, gas was $2.83 cents per gallon and in Riverside, it was $2.82 per gallon.

Patrick DeHaan, senior petroleum analyst for GasBuddy, said as expected, the national average dropped but 20 states saw average prices move higher.

"Oil prices, after sagging to close the month of June, had started July by surging, only to let up shortly after. Last week, however, the market resumed the rise, posting a 5% weekly gain, so we're likely again to see something of everything: gas prices rising in most areas, falling in a few, and perhaps changing little in a handful of places as well. The bigger issue we're now looking at that could affect gasoline prices are a last minute special meeting OPEC will be holding on July 27," DeHaan said.

Copyright 2017 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.