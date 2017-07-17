UNLV School of Medicine welcomes first class

The University of Nevada, Las Vegas School of Medicine. (FOX5)

The University of Nevada, Las Vegas School of Medicine welcomed its first class of students Monday.

The medical student charter class will receive stethoscopes donated by local physician Constantine George.

The entire community is bound to benefit from the new school because Southern Nevada needs more doctors.

Primary care visits in 2014 rose to more than 4 million and by 2022, an additional 32,000 medical professionals will be needed to meet the demand.

Even with the Lou Ruvo Center for Brain Health and specialized cancer facilities Southern Nevadans still travel to California for specialized treatments. The medical school hopes to change that.

“We don’t want anyone to have to leave Las Vegas for anything. If you do a medical and residency program in a city then you’re likely to stay there for the rest of your life,” said Dr. Barbara Atkinson, founding dean of the UNLV School of Medicine.

The curriculum will emphasize technology such as virtual reality scans instead of cadavers, team work, and communication between specialized fields.

All 60 medical students will receive full ride scholarships. The school hopes to award more scholarships in the future.

Written by Peter Dawson.

Copyright 2017 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.