Judge sentences man for 2014 North Las Vegas murder

A judge sentenced a man convicted for a deadly shooting in North Las Vegas in 2014.

Judge Tierra Jones sentenced Eric Bell to 16 to 45 years behind bars.

Before sentencing, Bell apologized to the mother of the victim, Roland Pleasant.Pleasant's mother also took the stand during the sentencing hearing. 

North Las Vegas police said in 2014 Pleasant was in his vehicle with a 16-year-old and 17-year-old. They had arranged to pick up a fourth person, believed to be Bell. Police believe Bell got into the vehicle, pulled out a gun, robbed one of the passengers and attempted to rob the other. Police believe Bell then shot Pleasant.

Police found Pleasant near a vehicle in the area of Tropical Parkway and Shark Water Bay Street, near Losee Road. 

Bell later surrendered and was booked on several charges including murder, robbery, and assault.

In May, Bell entered a guilty plea agreement.

