Flash flood watch issued in Southern Nevada - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Flash flood watch issued in Southern Nevada

Vehicles drive through a flooded roadway in Las Vegas in an undated image. (FOX5/File) Vehicles drive through a flooded roadway in Las Vegas in an undated image. (FOX5/File)
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -

A flash flood watch was issued Monday for Southern Nevada. 

The National Weather Service said the watch will remain in effect until 10 p.m. 

FOX5 Meteorologist Cassandra Jones said rainfall rates in excess of one inch per hour are possible with thunderstorms. 

The flash flood watch was issued for Lake Mead, the Las Vegas Valley, northeast Clark County, southern Clark County, and the Spring Mountains-Red Rock area, as well as northwest Arizona. 

The National Weather Service advised people to monitor weather forecasts and be prepared to take immediate action if heavy rain, flooding, or flash flooding occurs. 

Copyright 2017 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved. 

