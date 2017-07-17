Flash flood watch issued in Southern Nevada

Vehicles drive through a flooded roadway in Las Vegas in an undated image. (FOX5/File)

A flash flood watch was issued Monday for Southern Nevada.

The National Weather Service said the watch will remain in effect until 10 p.m.

FOX5 Meteorologist Cassandra Jones said rainfall rates in excess of one inch per hour are possible with thunderstorms.

#FlashFloodWatch was just issued through tonight. Rainfall rates in excess of 1" per hour possible with thunderstorms #FOX5Weather #Vegas ? pic.twitter.com/RJDLwsPBPM — Cassandra Jones (@CassandraJFOX5) July 17, 2017

The flash flood watch was issued for Lake Mead, the Las Vegas Valley, northeast Clark County, southern Clark County, and the Spring Mountains-Red Rock area, as well as northwest Arizona.

The National Weather Service advised people to monitor weather forecasts and be prepared to take immediate action if heavy rain, flooding, or flash flooding occurs.

