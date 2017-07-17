Openings set in US court for Bundy standoff retrial in Vegas - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Openings set in US court for Bundy standoff retrial in Vegas

The Bundy ranch in Bunkerville, NV, appears in this image from Feb. 11, 2016 (Source: FOX5) The Bundy ranch in Bunkerville, NV, appears in this image from Feb. 11, 2016 (Source: FOX5)
A federal jury in Las Vegas is due to hear openings in the retrial of four men who brought assault-style weapons to a standoff that stopped government agents from rounding up rancher Cliven Bundy's cattle in April 2014.

Trial starts Monday for defendants who maintain they drove from Idaho and Montana to Bunkerville, Nevada, to protest Bureau of Land Management tactics that included agents using dogs and stun guns against Bundy family members.

Prosecutors want jurors to focus on conspiracy, assault on a federal agent, weapon and other charges.

A jury in April found two co-defendants guilty of some charges, but failed to reach verdicts for Scott Drexler, Richard Lovelien, Eric Parker and Steven Stewart.

Trial is expected to take several weeks.

Bundy and other defendants are jailed pending trial later.

Copyright 2017 Associated Press. All rights reserved. 

