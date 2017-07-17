4.2 magnitude earthquake reported near Pahrump - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

4.2 magnitude earthquake reported near Pahrump

PAHRUMP, NV (FOX5) -

A 4.2 magnitude earthquake struck 36 miles north of Pahrump Monday morning. 

According to the USGS, the earthquake struck at 2:27 a.m. 

No injuries or damage was reported. 

