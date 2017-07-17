4.2 magnitude earthquake reported near Pahrump

A 4.2 magnitude earthquake struck near Pahrump on July 17, 2017. (FOX5)

A 4.2 magnitude earthquake struck 36 miles north of Pahrump Monday morning.

According to the USGS, the earthquake struck at 2:27 a.m.

No injuries or damage was reported.

