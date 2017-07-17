State officials address recreational marijuana over consumption

With the rising popularity of marijuana, state officials are warning about cannabis over consumption.

“A lot of people are doing edibles and they’re not used to that,” said Sen. Tick Segerblom, D-Las Vegas. “You need to know to take it in small doses and see what happens.”

At the launch of retail marijuana sales, the department of taxation suggested a consumption limit of 10 milligrams of THC per edible.

Over consumption of marijuana has been known to cause feelings of paranoia and anxiety for some users.

“If you had too much [marijuana], you can buy [a counteracting product] at the dispensary,” Segerblom said.

According to John Kent, an inventory curator at Jardin, each strain of pot carries a different mix of chemical compounds.

If over consumed, pot with elevated levels of tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) can cause feelings of stress or paranoia for first-time consumers.

THC is psychoactive, while Cannabidiol (CBD) is not. Kent said both compounds are cannabinoids, however, they interact with the body differently.

“The CBD counteracts the psychoactive component of THC,” Kent said. “If you’re too high, ingest some CBD and it will reduce that stony high.”

Kent said consumers can use CBD in the form of lotion and chap stick, but it is most effective in vape form.

“CBD is starting to get the spotlight to help people feel better, be better, and uplift the quality of life,” said Kent.

Other ways to consume safely: Go easy on your dose, find a safe space to get high, and talk to your bud tender about the right strain for you.

