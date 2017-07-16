'Threatening note' found at U.S. Senator Dean Heller's Las Vegas office

The Las Vegas office of U.S. Sen. Dean Heller (R-NV) show on July 16, 2017 (Kurt Rempe/FOX5).

Las Vegas Metro police said officers found a "threatening note" at U.S. Senator Dean Heller's office on Sunday.

Officers responded to the office located at 8930 West Sunset Road, near the 215, at 9:06 a.m. after receiving a call from an alarm company representative reporting a burglary alarm at the main entrance of the building.

Citing the preliminary investigation, officers determined a burglary did not occur to the main building or to Heller's office.

The "threatening note" was found near the door to Heller's office. The content of the note was not disclosed because the investigation is ongoing.

FOX5 reached out to a representative of Sen. Heller but was told they cannot comment on ongoing investigations until further notice.

