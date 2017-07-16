Metro confirms break-in at U.S. Senator Dean Heller Las Vegas office

The Las Vegas office of U.S. Sen. Dean Heller (R-NV) show on July 16, 2017 (Kurt Rempe/FOX5).

The office of U.S. Senator Dean Heller (R-NV) was broken into Sunday afternoon.

Metro police confirmed entry was made into the lobby of the office located at 8930 W Sunset Road, near the 215, early this morning.

FOX5 reached out to a representative of Sen. Heller but was told they cannot comment on ongoing investigations until further notice.

Stay with FOX5 for updates.

Copyright 2017 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.