Metro confirms break-in at U.S. Senator Dean Heller Las Vegas office

Written by Jennifer Hurtado
The Las Vegas office of U.S. Sen. Dean Heller (R-NV) show on July 16, 2017 (Kurt Rempe/FOX5). The Las Vegas office of U.S. Sen. Dean Heller (R-NV) show on July 16, 2017 (Kurt Rempe/FOX5).
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -

The office of U.S. Senator Dean Heller (R-NV) was broken into Sunday afternoon. 

Metro police confirmed entry was made into the lobby of the office located at 8930 W Sunset Road, near the 215, early this morning. 

FOX5 reached out to a representative of Sen. Heller but was told they cannot comment on ongoing investigations until further notice.  

Stay with FOX5 for updates. 

