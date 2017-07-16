Teen boy dies from drowning after attempt to rescue friend at La - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Teen boy dies from drowning after attempt to rescue friend at Lake Mohave

Posted: Updated:
Written by Jennifer Hurtado
Lake Mohave appears in this image from July 1, 2015. (Jason Valle/FOX5) Lake Mohave appears in this image from July 1, 2015. (Jason Valle/FOX5)

A southern California teen boy died after drowning Sunday afternoon at Lake Mead National Recreational Area. 

National Park Service authorities received an emergency call reporting a possible drowning at 12:22 p.m. at Lake Mohave. According to a release, witnesses informed officials that the teen was attempting to help another person he was with after they were separated from the floating tube they were on.

Authorities said the teen was not wearing a life jacket.

The teen was located 45 feet below the surface by Bullhead City Police divers.  

This incident remains under investigation. The identity and cause of death will be released by the Mohave County Medical Examiner. 

