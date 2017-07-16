Underground fire causes power outage at Vets Village Las Vegas

Fire crews and RTC buses were called to Veterans Village on July 16, 2017 to assist with a fire call. (Las Vegas Fire/Twitter)

Representatives were working to get power restored to the Veterans Village community near downtown Las Vegas Sunday morning.

Las Vegas Fire and Rescue reported an underground electrical fire behind the village, located at 1150 S. Las Vegas. Blvd. just south of Charleston Boulevard, at 8:38 a.m.

Fire officials said the fire was able to be extinguished and the wires that burned were some sort of private wiring.

Power to the complex had to be turned off while work was done to the wiring, according to representatives, and a portable generator was also brought in.

Regional Transportation Commission buses were available for residents if they wanted to use a temporary Red Cross shelter at Fremont Middle School.

However, once the generator was on site no one needed to be evacuated according to Las Vegas Fire and Rescue.

