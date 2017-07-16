Injured child dies at Pahrump hospital, boyfriend arrested

Authorities are investigating the death of a 3-year-old child in Pahrump while a man is under arrest in connection with the incident.

The Nye County Sheriff's Office said they were called to a residence in the 5000 block of East Manse Street Saturday at about 7 p.m. with reports of a child who had stopped breathing.

Emergency personnel from Pahrump Valley Fire and Rescue were dispatched to the scene and found a woman performing CPR on the child.

The 3-year-old was transported to the hospital, with medics continuing life-saving measures, but the child was pronounced deceased at Desert View Hospital according to officers.

Detectives also responded to the residence, as they said the child was found with multiple bruises and other injuries.

Investigators said the mother was the one performing CPR on the child when medical arrived and that the 3-year-old was with her boyfriend for some time prior to the child's death.

The sheriff's office said they determined that Cole Engelson, 38, was the boyfriend involved and he acknowledged his responsibility for the death of the child.

Engelson provided limited information with regards to his motive, according to authorities.

The Pahrump resident was placed into police custody and booked at the Nye County Detention Center without bail on domestic violence, child abuse, and open murder charges

Family Services was also notified of the incident and have since taken custody of the other children living in the home, according to police.

The Nye County Sheriff's Office said the situation remains under investigation and urged anyone with further information to contact them at 775-751-7000.

