Sweet deal at McDonald's for National Ice Cream Day

McDonald's is celebrating National Ice Cream Day by treating fans to free soft serve cones and a lifetime giveaway Sunday.

The American hamburger and fast food restaurant chain is offering free vanilla cones all day on July 16 with a special "Golden Arches Cone" from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. at participating locations.

According to a press release issued by the company, one lucky customer who receives the special edition cone will then be the recipient of free soft serve ice cream for a lifetime at the restaurant.

Guests wishing to enjoy a free vanilla cone need to download the McDonald's mobile app and redeem the free soft serve offer.

To have the opportunity for McDonald's soft serve for life this process must be done between the hours of 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. local time according to the company.

The fast food chain said soft serve impacts 60 percent of their desserts served and last summer over 720,000 ice cream cones were enjoyed by customers in Las Vegas.

"Summer in Nevada begs for ice cream. It is the perfect treat to bring families and friends together to celebrate," said Kristi Spence, Senior Vice President at the Dairy Council of Nevada and Utah.

For more on this offer or to find a nearby McDonald's location check here.

Copyright 2017 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.