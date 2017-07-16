Golden Knights sign Reinhart, Leipsic, 3 1st-round picks

Abuse and neglect detectives are investigating the death of a toddler at a resort south of the Strip Saturday afternoon.More >
Abuse and neglect detectives are investigating the death of a toddler at a resort south of the Strip Saturday afternoon.More >
Police are investigating a fatal auto-pedestrian crash in east Las Vegas Saturday morning.More >
Police are investigating a fatal auto-pedestrian crash in east Las Vegas Saturday morning.More >
Las Vegas Metro police arrested Jonathan Ozuna for shooting two security guards at the Miracle Mile Shops on the Las Vegas Strip Thursday evening.More >
Las Vegas Metro police arrested Jonathan Ozuna for shooting two security guards at the Miracle Mile Shops on the Las Vegas Strip Thursday evening.More >
An Army veteran in Texas has a final request: Lee Hernandez, 47, is suffering from an unknown illness that is make his body deteriorate. He wants texts messages, from anyone who will send them.More >
An Army veteran in Texas has a final request: Lee Hernandez, 47, is suffering from an unknown illness that is make his body deteriorate. He wants texts messages, from anyone who will send them.More >
Las Vegas Metro police said they are seeking the public's help to identify a sexual assault suspect.More >
Las Vegas Metro police said they are seeking the public's help to identify a sexual assault suspect.More >
A security camera caught a group of high schoolers partying and trashing a Las Vegas home for saleMore >
A security camera caught a group of high schoolers partying and trashing a Las Vegas home for saleMore >
Custom Culinary, Inc., an Oswego, Ill. establishment, is recalling approximately 9,444 pounds of chicken and beef base products due to misbranding and undeclared allergens, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced today.More >
Custom Culinary, Inc., an Oswego, Ill. establishment, is recalling approximately 9,444 pounds of chicken and beef base products due to misbranding and undeclared allergens, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced today.More >
It's not listed on the ingredient list, but a new analysis published this week found high concentrations of the chemicals known as phthalates in the cheese powder of macaroni and cheese.More >
It's not listed on the ingredient list, but a new analysis published this week found high concentrations of the chemicals known as phthalates in the cheese powder of macaroni and cheese.More >
A wedding retailer closed, leaving brides nationwide upset.More >
A wedding retailer closed, leaving brides nationwide upset.More >