Pence to speak at Nevada attorney general's fundraiser

Vice President Mike Pence will be the keynote speaker at Nevada Attorney General Adam Laxalt's fundraiser, which has become an annual event for conservative causes.

The Basque Fry event is on Saturday, Aug. 26 at Corley Ranch. A Basque Fry is a traditional stew with the main ingredient being lamb testicle.

Pence will be part of a lineup of entertainers and other speakers.

Last year's event sold out at 1,500 attendees, but the ranch has made changes to accommodate a larger crowd this year. General admission tickets cost $40 until July 29, where after the price will jump to $55. Kids get in free.

