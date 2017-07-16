Family of five escapes East side Valley house fire, 3 dogs rescued by firefighters

Las Vegas Fire and Rescue responded to a house fire in the east Valley Saturday afternoon (LVFR).

A family of five escaped their east side Valley home Saturday afternoon after a blaze broke out in the rear area of the house, according to fire officials.

Las Vegas Fire and Rescue firefighters were dispatched at 4:13 p.m. after receiving multiple 9-1-1 calls about a fire at the 2900 block of Theresa Way, near Washington Avenue and Mojave Road, said LVFR public information officer Tim Szymanski.

Two adults and three children managed to escape the home, but three dogs were trapped inside.

Arriving firefighters, including North Las Vegas firefighters, located the blaze in the backyard of the home. The flames spread to the attic and spread quickly across the house.

The fire crew focused on extinguishing the flames outside the house before concentrating their efforts on the attic. In under 15 minutes, firefighters had the blaze under control. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Firefighters were able to rescue the pets without incident, said Szymanski. No injuries were reported. Damages to the home were estimated at $50,000.

The Red Cross is helping the family displaced as a result of the fire.

