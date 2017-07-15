Authorities identify child who died in hot car at Grandview Las Vegas

Metro police investigates the death of a child in the parking lot of a resort (Kurt Rempe/FOX5).

The Clark County Coroner's Office released the identity of a boy who died while in a hot car on Las Vegas Boulevard Saturday evening.

Metro said abuse and neglect detectives were investigating the death of a 3-year-old at the Grandview Las Vegas, located at 9940 S. Las Vegas Blvd.

Officers responded to a call of an injured child at the resort at 4:50 p.m. Authorities located a boy suffering from heat-related injuries at that location, according to Lt. Carlos Hank.

Emergency medical personnel transported the child to St. Rose Hospital, but he was pronounced deceased.

Sunday, the county coroner said the 3-year-old who passed away was Chase Lee of Fillmore, Utah, with his official cause of death pending.

Lt. Roger Price, of the Special Victims Unit, said the parents of the boy left him in the car at the resort parking lot for over an hour. When they realized this happened it was too late when they went back to check on him.

"Any amount of time in that environment can be deadly to a child," Price said.

Authorities said it appears the parents were visiting Las Vegas as part of a large family reunion, that brought together family members from across the country and they lost track of the child.

Price added that about a dozen children were part of the gathering.

The temperature in the Valley Saturday reached a high of 114 degrees and police said the inside of a vehicle with the windows up can reach a high of 170.

