3-year-old left in hot car dies at south Las Vegas Boulevard resort

Metro police investigates the death of a child in the parking lot of a resort (Kurt Rempe/FOX5).

Abuse and neglect detectives are investigating the death of a toddler at a resort south of the Strip Saturday afternoon.

Metropolitan police responded to a call of an injured child at the Grandview Resort on 9940 South Las Vegas Boulevard at 4:50 p.m. Officers located a 3-year-old child suffering from heat-related injuries, according to Lt. Carlos Hank.

Police said the toddler had been left in a hot car for an undisclosed amount of time in the parking lot of the resort.

Emergency medical personnel transported the child to St. Rose Hospital where they were pronounced deceased.

The temperature in the Valley today reached a high of 114 degrees, according to local weather reports.

No further details were released at this time. Stay with FOX5 for updates.

Copyright 2017 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.