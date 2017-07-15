3-year-old left in hot car at south Las Vegas Boulevard resort dies from heat-related injuries

Metro police investigates the death of a child in the parking lot of a resort (Kurt Rempe/FOX5).

Abuse and neglect detectives are investigating the death of a toddler at a resort south of the Strip Saturday afternoon.

Metropolitan police responded to a call of an injured child at the Grandview Resort on 9940 South Las Vegas Boulevard at 4:50 p.m. Officers located a 3-year-old boy suffering from heat-related injuries, according to Lt. Carlos Hank.

Emergency medical personnel transported the child to St. Rose Hospital where he was pronounced deceased.

Lt. Roger Price of the Special Victims Unit said the parents of the boy realized he had been left in the car in the parking lot of the resort for over an hour after arriving at the hotel, but it was too late.

"Any amount of time in that environment can be deadly to a child," Price said.

Apparently, the parents were visiting Las Vegas as part of a large family reunion that brought together family members from across the country and lost track of the child.

Price added that about a dozen children were part of the gathering.

The temperature in the Valley today reached a high of 114 degrees, according to local weather reports. Police said the inside of a vehicle with the windows rolled up in Las Vegas can reach a high of 170 degrees.

No further details were released at this time. Stay with FOX5 for updates.

Copyright 2017 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.