Deadly auto-pedestrian crash on Boulder Highway

Metro officers at the scene of a fatal collision on Boulder Highway on July 15, 2017. (Cherney Amhara/FOX5)

Police are investigating a fatal auto-pedestrian crash in east Las Vegas Saturday morning.

Metro responded to a reported traffic accident at the intersection of Boulder Highway and Desert Horizons Drive, near Russell Road, just before 9 a.m.

Officers said a pedestrian was crossing the highway at that location outside of a marked crosswalk when this person was struck by a white 4-door sedan.

Traffic restrictions were in place at the intersection as fatal detail investigated the crash scene.

Authorities said the pedestrian was transported to Sunrise Hospital in critical condition, but later passed away at the hospital from injuries sustained in the collision.

Metro did not release any further immediate information.

Stay with FOX5 for updates on this developing story.

Copyright 2017 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.