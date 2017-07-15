Heller facing hot seat on GOP health care bill decision - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Heller facing hot seat on GOP health care bill decision

Nevada Republican Sen. Dean Heller. (AP Photo) Nevada Republican Sen. Dean Heller. (AP Photo)
CARSON CITY, NV (AP) -

Republican Sen. Dean Heller of Nevada is on the hot seat when it comes to the GOP's new health care bill.

Republicans can't afford to lose votes if they hope to repeal former President Barack Obama's health care program.

So the pressure is being placed on senators like Heller to declare their allegiance on the bill.

If Heller supports the bill, he would likely be parting ways with Nevada's popular GOP Gov. Brian Sandoval in a state that did not support President Donald Trump in the 2016 presidential election.

But if he opposes the bill, conservative groups will likely come after them like they did earlier this year after he opposed the GOP's initial health care bill.

And Democrats plan to target his seat either way in next year's mid-term elections.

