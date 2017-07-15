Veteran tries to stop thieves, loses job at Home Depot

Veteran Jim Tinney was fired from a Texas Home Depot after attempting to stop shoplifters. (Steven Romo/KTRK)

A veteran in Texas is out of a job at Home Depot after trying to stop shoplifters from taking thousands of dollars of tools from the store.

Jim Tinney, 70, spotted three men carrying expensive tool sets to the checkout line. He told KTRK the men grabbed his attention as they looked nervous.

"One of them hollered let's go and they all grabbed their kits and started heading out," Tinney said.

That's when the 70-year-old threw a paint roller extension he was holding to try and stop the bandits.

"In the Army, they train you to do things like that. I just automatically threw the stick at their feet," Tinney said.

The thieves ended up getting away with the items and Tinney said he thought that was the end of the situation.

However, a few weeks later he received word that he was being fired from his position at the company because of the incident.

According to a statement from Home Depot, they have a hard rule in place regarding employees dealing with shoplifters.

We have a strict policy that only trained security personnel can pursue and engage shoplifters. We've had deaths and serious injury over the years, and no amount of merchandise is more important than the safety of our associates and customers."

Tinney admits his training at the store said not to confront shoplifters, but his actions were simply a reflex to stop the perpetrators.

"I think they could have written me up, reprimanded me... but terminate me? That's pretty strong. I needed that job." Tinney said.