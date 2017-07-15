State takes steps to solve dispensaries' marijuana shortage

The state of Nevada took steps this week to solve dispensaries' marijuana shortage. State officials passed emergency regulations so dispensaries can restock their shelves.

“The transportation really bottles up at the neck and a lot of places are struggling to stay open, I've heard of a lot of places closing because they don't have any product at all,” Store Manager at Pisos, David Poolsawat said.

As of Friday, a state law said only liquor wholesalers can transport marijuana from grow houses to stores.

Dispensary staff at Shango said they’ve still got enough product to last for a while but say they hope the distribution issues are resolved soon.

"For the health of this industry and the health of the market, we need to get this thing figured out and completed. And it looks like things are moving forward in that direction finally," Matthew Gardiner from Shango Dispensary said.

The Nevada Tax Commission unanimously approved emergency regulations, opening up the possibility for more businesses, like marijuana dispensaries, to get licensed to transport marijuana and start moving their own products again.

The state also awarded distribution licenses to one alcohol wholesaler in Reno and one in Las Vegas in mid-July. The Department of Taxation said those wholesalers could start transporting marijuana immediately.

