Former Runnin' Rebel and current NBA champ relishing time back at Thomas and Mack

The hardwood at the Thomas and Mack Center is a familiar place for Pat McCaw.

"It's huge to come back to Las Vegas," McCaw said.

But this time, the former Runnin' Rebel and current world champion came back with something new - the Larry O'Brien Trophy.

"To bring the trophy here, and have people share in my success as well; it's great to see the smile on their faces and that's all I try to do," McCaw said.

McCaw took a break from summer league action to show off the hardware that's awarded to the NBA champs. McCaw won it last month in his rookie season with the Golden State Warriors.

"A year ago, I was going to classes I was eating lunch in the cafeteria and things like that," he said.

So on Friday, McCaw met some Runnin' Rebels who eat that same cafeteria food, hoping to give the student athletes a little bit of inspiration.

"Me coming back is just motivation to see that 'Hey this guy went to UNLV, you may not know him but he made it hes an NBA champion.' I just tell them to 'Work hard, nobody can stop you from chasing your dreams.'"

As for Pat's dream? It's for another chance to bring another trophy to Las Vegas next summer.

"Oh yeah, for sure. (I want to) repeat," he said.

Copyright 2017 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.