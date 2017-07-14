Metro invites community to 'Chill with a Cop'

Downtown Las Vegas Metro police officers are inviting the public to 'Chill with a Cop" on Tuesday.

The department has partnered with Anderson Dairy to provide free ice cream from 8:30 a.m. until 10:30 a.m.

It will take place at 801 East Searles Avenue, near Las Vegas Boulevard and Owens Avenue.

Don't forget to join us for ice cream at our Chill with a Cop event on July 18th! pic.twitter.com/E2knIpYcez — LVMPD DTAC (@LVMPDDTAC) July 13, 2017

The event is a twist on "Coffee with a Cop." Residents are invited to meet police officers, enjoy ice cream and discuss policing issues or other related topics.