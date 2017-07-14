High schoolers light 'kitchen fireworks', trash valley home for sale

A security camera caught a group of high schoolers partying and trashing a Las Vegas home for sale. It happened July 8 in a $730,000 home in the northwest part of town. The homeowner had cameras all over the inside and outside of the home that caught almost 400 videos of the teens.

Police said they have all of the footage and have identified at least 15 of the high schoolers. Video showed them unsuccessfully trying to tear down cameras and rip out security systems.

"They busted the light covers. When we got here there was glass all over the place,” realtor Brandy White Elk said.

Video even showed the teens setting off fireworks in the kitchen. They left beer cans, cigarettes, broken windows, broken doors and even a human-sized hole in the wall.

“I was very upset. I feel it's very disrespectful. You’ve got to take care of the community, be a good person and doing this is just not doing the right thing,” White Elk said.

White Elk said one of the teens was telling the others her parents just bought the house, so they were okay to be there, but that was a lie.

“You don't break in, you don't destroy property, and you need to learn to be adults you need to do the right thing,” White Elk said.

Neighbors and police said they believe this group of kids is from three Las Vegas area high schools. Police said they are contacting principals to identify the teens they don't have names for yet.

