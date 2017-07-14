Bridal shop closure leaves valley brides without wedding dresses

A girl's wedding day is something she dreams from a young age, and of course her dress is a vitally important part. Now brides in the valley are without their dresses after Alfred Angelo, an international retailer, shut its doors. People who went to either of the two Alfred Angelo stores came up to the windows to locked doors and closed signs posted.

"This is just devastating," Janice Siano said.

Siano was one of those people, who got to the store when employees were still there. Siano said she ordered her daughter's dress from the location on North Rainbow. They didn't have her daughter's correct dress, so they gave Siano two wedding dresses. Neither were her daughter's size.

"We're going to go to the tailor," she said. "We're hoping we can take from one dress and maybe add to the other," she said.

Bridesmaids were also stranded outside without their wedding necessities.

"They gave me this dress, its the right color but wrong dress, and they gave me this dress, it's the right dress but wrong color," Venus Yanes said holding up two dresses.

On the closed signs there was an email address to contact: predmond@stearnsweaver.com

Alfred Angelo filed for bankruptcy Friday, effectively closing 60 locations across the country.

