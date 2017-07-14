Public's help sought to identify Las Vegas sexual assault suspec - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Public's help sought to identify Las Vegas sexual assault suspect

Metro police are searching for a sexual assault suspect shown in surveillance images. (Source: LVMPD) Metro police are searching for a sexual assault suspect shown in surveillance images. (Source: LVMPD)
Las Vegas Metro police said they are seeking the public's help to identify a sexual assault suspect. 

On Wednesday at about 7:30 a.m., officers responded to a hotel in the 100 block of East Harmon Avenue, near Las Vegas Boulevard to investigate the reported assault. 

Citing the investigation, police said the victim briefly met a Hispanic man, who offered to escort her to her room, where he forced her inside. He covered the victim's mouth with his hand and sexually assaulted her. The suspect then left the room. 

Detectives have not identified the suspect. 

Anyone with information on the incident is urged to contact LVMPD Sex Crimes at 702-828-3421. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

