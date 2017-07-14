Wynn and Encore to charge for parking in August

The signs from the Encore and Wynn are shown in an undated image. (File)

The Wynn and Encore are the latest properties on the Las Vegas Strip to charge for parking.

The company said beginning Aug, 7, guests will be required to pay to park. Paid parking was implemented because of "recent planned developments within the resort."

Self-park garages are located off Las Vegas Boulevard at both the Wynn and Encore.

The first hour will be complimentary. The following rates apply after the first hour of parking:

$7 for one to two hours

$12 for two to four hours

$15 for four to 24 hours

$15 for each additional 24 hours

Guests should keep their parking ticket to pay at kiosks before exiting the garage.

Valet fees at the Wynn and Encore are as follows:

$15 for up to four hours

$20 for four to 24 hours

$20 for each additional 24 hours

More information on parking at the Wynn and Encore can be found here.

Several other Strip properties charge guests and visitors for parking including the Cosmopolitan, MGM Resorts, and Caesars Entertainment.

Self-park and valet are complimentary at the Venetian and Palazzo, according to the company's website. Treasure Island and the SLS also offer free parking and valet services for all guests.

