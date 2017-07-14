Talking trash: How to dump hazardous materials in the Valley

Waste is shown in a trash bin in an undated image. (Peter Dawson/FOX5)

The hazardous waste disposals sites are under used by the public but are vital to a cleaner environment and landfill.

Many Republic Services customers "hide" hazardous chemicals in their garage cans but those chemicals pose a severe threat to the health and well being of everyone.

A free disposal service from Republic Services will take the majority of all the stuff used to clean homes, cook food or maintain vehicles.

Electronics should always be recycled and Republic Service provides two services. First BlueGuard will send customers and businesses boxes to pack and ship computers, printers, laptops, etc., back to their warehouse. Fees may apply for the service. The Blind Center of Las Vegas also accepts electronics free of charge.

There are two waste disposal sites that rotate on a weekly basis:

333 West Gowan Road

560 Cape Horn Drive

Acceptable waste includes paint batteries, flammable liquids, house cleaners, pool chemicals, oils, pesticides, adhesives, aerosol cans, computers, and televisions. Unacceptable waste includes explosives, pressurized gas cylinders, commercial waste, mercury, ammunition mining waste, industrial waste and unknown materials.

